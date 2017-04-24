Norwegian ship-owners win contract for billions in offshore wind-power

Norwegian ship-owners won ocean-wind contracts for multiple billions in 2016. An analyst believes the market will grow further in the years to come.

A review by Norwegian ship-owners showed that they won contracts for at least NOK 4 billion last year, wrote Sysla.

The figures are based on the company’s own information, and represent the actual income from wind-power in 2016.

Several offshore companies found a lot of work in the field of offshore wind-power, including Eidesvik Offshore and Siem Offshore (through a subsidiary).

Analyst Steen Broust Nielsen of ‘Make Consult’ believes the wind-power market will grow in the years to come, ‘It is expected to grow by an average of 10% annually over the next 10 years,’ said Nielsen, who says these coming years will be crucial for the road ahead.

‘It’s about the challenge of making ocean wind even cheaper than it is today. In recent years, development has moved faster than anyone expected it would. Ocean wind-power is now competitive with the most expensive land wind-power in Europe’, said Nielsen.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today