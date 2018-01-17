Norwegian stamps sold for NOK 2 million

A block of Norway’s first postage stamps were sold for 2 million kroner at an auction in Geneva.

Frantz-Caspar Moldenhauer of the company, Skanfil Auctions told Bergensavisen newspaper that he bought the stamps on behalf of a customer in Eastern Norway.

The stamps were issued on January the 1st, 1855. The Moldenhauer block bought in Geneva are the largest known coherent unit of Norway’s first postage stamps.

The stamps were found when a railway station was demolished in Trondheim in the 1920s, said Moldenhauer.

The block then disappeared from the market, but appeared at an auction in London in 1979. At that time, the collector’s item was sold for nearly 800,000 kroner.

