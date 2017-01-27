Norwegian will be first on the wing with new 737 Max aircraft

Norwegian will consolidate its position as one of the world’s fastest growing airlines when they use their new Boeing 737 Max.

The company told CNN that they will receive the planes in May, 2017.

‘Norwegian will be the first airline to receive delivery of the Boeing (BA) 737 Max, and we will be the first airline to put this brand new aircraft type to use’, said the company in a statement.

Norwegian has a total of 100 call options for this aircraft type, referred to as the next generation of short and medium distance flight aircraft. They say it will take some time before the new type is operational.

To be first is not necessarily an advantage, since that would also make Norwegian the first to detect any weaknesses in the new model. Norwegian have already experienced that when they began using the Dreamliner aircraft in 2013.

Norwegian plan to put 737 Max aircraft in flights on routes between Europe and smaller cities in the United States.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today