Norwegian is working on a frame agreement with Ryanair

Norwegian is close to come to an agreement on cooperation with Ryanair, according to several media. The goal is to reach a frame agreement, confirmed by Norwegian CEO Bjorn Kjos.

According to Nettavisen it is “only technicalities” which shall be agreed between the two-giant low fair flight companies.

In opposite, NTB reported that CEO of Norwegian, Bjorn Kjos, will not confirm that they are about to sign the agreement, but he states that they are working with such an arrangement.

– The goal is an agreement that will be good for both parties, and both want to achieve it, says Kjos.

NTB are told that it can be anything from joint booking for the transfer of passengers to common baggage transport. The big question will be whether it can be solved technically and what would be the cost.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today