Norwegians will spend 2 billion on border trade

Norwegians will spend NOK 2 billion on border trade this summer, according to estimates from Virke. In total, Norwegians will spend 36 billion on food and drink.

According to the main organisation Virke, cross-border trade goes beyond the turnover of Norwegian grocery stores, and especially in the municipalities near the border with Sweden.

They indicate that Østfold has the lowest turnover per capita in Norway. Grocery stores here traded for NOK 24,4098 per capita in 2016, which is $ 6,000 below the national average.

Two third of border trade as grocery

Shops in other municipalities in Norway, especially those attracting holiday people and tourists, can enjoy the summer turnover. Virke assumes that Norwegians will buy food and drink for NOK 36 billion in July and August.

– The grocery trade is traditionally responsible for about two thirds of sales growth during July and August. Increased sales of barbecue food explains much of this, “says Ingvill Størksen, director of Virke Grocery in a press release.

