Norwegian’s global expansion continues with a passenger growth of 14 percent in August

Norwegian has yet again hit the three million passenger mark.

In August, the airline carried almost 3.3 million passengers, an increase of 14 percent compared to the same month previous year.

The strongest growth is on Norwegian’s long-haul routes and in the Spanish market. The load factor increased to 91 percent in August.

Norwegian carried 3,279,525 passengers in August, an increase of 407,603 passengers (14 percent) compared to last year.

The total traffic growth (RPK) increased by 26 percent this month, driven by a 24 per cent capacity growth (ASK). The load factor increased by 1.4 percentage points to 91.1 percent.

“We are very pleased that an increasing number of passengers choose Norwegian for their travels and are grateful both to new passengers and those who keep returning.

We’re experiencing a high demand for tickets in our established markets in Scandinavia, but the strongest growth is on Norwegian’s long-haul routes and in Spain.

Continuing our global expansion is important – both in terms of strengthening our competitiveness and creating more jobs and economic value in the markets we operate,” said CEO Bjørn Kjos of Norwegian.

Norwegian operated 99.7 percent of the scheduled flights in August, whereof 76.8 percent departed on time.

Norwegian’s fleet renewal program continued with full force in August with the delivery of two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft and one Boeing 737 MAX. With an average age of only 3.6 years, Norwegian boast one of the world’s “greenest” and most modern fleets.

Source: Norwegian / Norway Today