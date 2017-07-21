Norwegians put record amount of finance into Funds

During the first half of 2017, personal customers put NOK 16 billion into Norwegian Securities Funds, which is a new record.

According to statistics from the Swedish Securities Funds Association (VFF), NOK 1.080 billion has been deposited in the Norwegian Securities Fund, a 10% increase since the turn of the year.

Of the 16 billion that was net subscribed to private equity funds, NOK 11.4 billion went into different types of interest fund, while NOK 4.8 billion was invested in equity and combined funds.

‘With the introduction of equity savings accounts, and a new, and better, individual pension scheme in the autumn, we hope that even more finance will find its way to the fund market,’ said Bernt S. Zakariassen, CEO of VFF.

Institutional customers net subscribed NOK 20 billion to the securities fund in the first half of 2017, while foreign customers made net sales of NOK 2.2 billion.

