Norwegians set package record in December

We sent and received Christmas packages as never before this year. Norway Post and Bring has distributed over 3.7 million packages in December and it is a new record.

Norwegians Christmas shopping online increases every year, and in the last month around 5 percent more packages were sent than in the same month last year.

This Christmas Norway Post has handled about 13 million Christmas cards and letters.

Press Officer John Eckhoff of Norway Post says that it is now virtually empty at all Posten and Bring terminals in Norway, with the exception of some packages and letters that arrived too late to catch delivery before Christmas.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today