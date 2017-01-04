Norwegians spend less of their salary on gasoline

Although gasoline prices are at their highest level ever, Norwegians spend less of their salary on buying a liter of petrol now than they did during the ’90s.

According to a calculation done by E24, it shows that the average Norwegian is likely to spend 2.98% of their salary to fill 1,000 liters of gasoline in 2017.

This is slightly higher than in recent years, but much lower than during the ’90s, when the same amount of gasoline on average cost 3.64% of the average salary.

Also, during the 2000’s the average was higher than today’s level.

If you exclude WW2, petrol prices were relatively the highest in 1950.

That’s when a 1,000 liters of gasoline was 12.46% of the average salary.

In an overview done by Bloomberg, a comparison was made of petrol prices in different countries of the world.

Based on price, Norway is the second highest among the 61 countries surveyed, however, compared with the average income, gasoline in Norway is the 11th cheapest in the world. Denmark, Sweden and Finland must spend a larger proportion of their salary to buy a liter of petrol.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today