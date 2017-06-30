Now you have the great opportunity to watch TV adverts simultaneously with the program

As of the 1st of July, the media supervisor has opened for viewers to watch TV shows on a shared screen with adverts.

The change means that advertisements and program content appear at the same time. The advertisement must be flagged so that there’s no doubt as to what is being advertised, and what is the ordinary program, according to the Media Authority.

–

The purpose of the new advertising rules is to improve the financing possibilities for Norwegian TV channels. The channels are in fierce competition with broadcasters who send from other countries with more liberal rules.

–

At the same time, the Broadcasting Act’s provision repeals the rule that advertising content can’t exceed 15% of daily broadcast time. However, the amount of advertisements shown still won’t exceed 12 minutes per hour.

How cool is that?

–

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today