Now you must remember to use old bank notes

Do you have old 100 or 200 kroner bank notes in your wallet or the piggy bank? In no time, they will be worthless.

On Tuesday, May the 30th, 2017, the new 100 and 200 kroner notes came to Norges Bank’s central depots around Norway.

The old 100 krone note with a picture of opera singer, Kirsten Flagstad, was replaced by the new note depicting a Viking ship.

On the 200 krone note, a cod has taken over from Professor Kristian Birkeland.

Do not hide the banknotes in a mattress

The reason for the banknotes being exchanged is security. With rapid development in technology,central banks chose to make banknotes that are even more difficult to forge than the old ones.

Unless you are counterfeiting money, this only means that you must remember to use the old banknotes before it is too late. It’s getting closer to the time when the old 100 and 200 krone banknotes are no longer valid as a means of payment in Norway.

‘’Do not hide the banknotes in the mattress, put them in circulation or in the bank, so the old banknotes can be replaced as soon as possible’’,central bank chief, Øystein Olsen, stated to TV 2.

The old banknotes are valid only one year after the new ones were issued. Thus, May 30th, 2018 is the last date the old banknotes will be valid currency in stores.

The sea as a theme

If you still find old 100 and 200 krone banknotes that have been hidden after the deadline has expired, it is possible to exchange them at Norge’s Bank for the next ten years, thus making this story somewhat redundant.

Or maybe not

However, you must fill out a form in Norges Bank in Oslo or send it by mail. Payment will be made to a bank account you choose, but please note that a fee of 250 kroner will be deducted from the amount paid, thus if you want to exchange a100 kroner note, you will lose 150 kroner in doing so.

Eventually, there will also be new 50, 500 and 1000 krone banknotes. Norges Bank announced that the 50 and 500 notes will come towards the end of 2018, while the new 1000 patch will enter circulation at the end of 2019.

© TV2/ #Norway Today