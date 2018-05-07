Nurse shortage increases by 47% in a single year

The lack of specialist nurses has increased by 47% in the past year.‘’It could stretch patient safety,” said union leader.

According to NAV’s corporate survey, there are 5,900 people missing in such a position, compared to 4,000 last year, reported NRK news.

Federation leader, Eli Gunhild By of the Norwegian Nursing Association said they are now facing a crisis.

‘’When you do not have enough nurses at work, it can lead to, for example, malpractice, infections or mental disorders in patients who are not taken care of.

By said the employer has a major responsibility, but emphasised that politicians must allocate enough money.

Health and Care Minister, Bent Høie of Høyre (H) acknowledged, according to NRK, that the nursing shortage is a reported crisis.

“In recent years we have employed more than 12,000 nurses, both in the municipalities and in hospitals. We have also invested more in education,and require hospitals to reduce the use of part-time positions.

He said the numbers from Nav show a high demand for nurses, and it is therefore important that more people choose and complete this education.

