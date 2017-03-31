NVE report: More renewable energy in Norway

Electricity and biofuels will replace much of the fossil fuel the next few years, this concludes a new report. The total energy use in mainland Norway will somewhat.

More electric cars, electric ferries and other electric vehicles are going to influence the energy consumption, according to the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE).

A new report from NVE shows that the total energy consumption in mainland Norway are going to have a moderate increase until 2020. The use of electricity will also come do to an increase in the industry and there will be a reduction in the use of fossil energy products, states NVE in a press release.

In addition to increased power consumption, it is expected that the consumption of biofuels will increase to 2020, while the use of heating oil, gasoline and diesel may go down.

In the report, the main trend of the overall energy consumption in Norway is a transition from fossil energy products to renewable energy.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today