Odfjell announces Statoil contract of 1.2 billion

The shipping company, Odfjell Drilling, announced that they will enter into a contract with Statoil for NOK 1.25 billion.

It appeared in a stock exchange announcement on Monday morning.

The company reported that they have received a so-called “letter of intent” on a drilling contract with ‘Deepsea Atlantic’ for six wells, wrote E24 newspaper.

The contract will last for 18 months.

“The contract is probably an important milestone for Odfjell Drilling in maintaining a close relationship with one of our most important customers,” said chief executive,

Simen Lieungh in Odfjell.

The plan is to start work in the first quarter of 2019.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today