Odfjell Drilling to employ several hundred new workers

After several rounds of downsizing, major assignments have caused Odfjell Drilling to take on several hundred employees.

Most positions are offshore

According to Sysla Offshore, the company will bring into effect the new employees in 2018, and will continue in 2019.

‘We have more projects impending, and in connection to this, we have to upgrade. We are talking about 300 to 400 new employees globally,’ said Simen Lieungh, CEO of Odfjell Drilling.

Among other projects, employees are required for contracts with Johan Sverdrup, Mariner and Clair Ridge.

According to Sysla, Odfjell Drilling has had to cut over 1,500 workers since oil prices began to fall, but 200 of these have been recently re-employed by the company.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today