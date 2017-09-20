The oil fund passed 1,000 billion dollars

The value of the oil fund passed officially $ 1,000 billion for the first time during Tuesday night.

A strengthening of world currencies against the dollar and positive development in the stock markets has led to a rapid increase in fund value measured in US dollars in 2017, according to a press release from Norges Bank.

Leader Yngve Slyngstad of Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which manages the fund, calls it a milestone.

“The growth in the fund’s market value has been incredible. When the fund received its first investment of oil money in May 1996, I think nobody imagined that the fund would reach $ 1,000 billion. This is a milestone. says Slyngstad.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

————–