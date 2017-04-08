Oil Fund’s return of 3.8% in first quarter

The Government Pension Fund Global showed a return of 3.8%, equivalent to 298 billion, in the first quarter of 2017.

During the quarter, the Fund’s total return since its inception passed the total inflow to the Fund. The overall yield was 3,421 billion, against a total supply of 3,375 billion at the quarter’s end.

Equity investments yielded a return of 5.5%, while the return on fixed-income investments was 0.8%. Investments in unlisted real estate investments returned 0.5%.

‘Measured in Norwegian kroner, we had the third best quarter in the fund’s history, driven by strong returns on equity investments. In the quarter which passed last month, the total return surpassed the total supply to the fund’, said the head of Norges Bank Investment Management, Yngve Slyngstad.

The Fund totalled 7,867 billion as of March the 31st, of which 64.6% was invested in equities, 32.9% was in fixed income, and 2.5% in unlisted real estate.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today