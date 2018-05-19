Oil party on Oslo Børs

The day after the oil price reached 80 dollars a barrel,oil shares helped lift the Oslo Stock Exchange. The main index ended at 891.68 points, an increase of 0.88%.

Equinor (Statoil) stock was today’s most traded, and it had an improvement of 1.56% The next most traded was another oil stake, namely Aker BP, which ended the day with an increase of 4.86%.

Today’s largest riser was ‘Seadrill’, which shot up with the weather and had a growth rate of 48.88%. Thus,the stock followed the trend of stock exchanges in the United States and the Oslo Stock Exchange after it closed on Wednesday. The stock was over 50% higher than when the Norwegian stock exchange closed, Hegnar wrote.

One of the companies that mostly dropped back during the day was Norwegian airline, following signals from the company,IAG, that they do not necessarily have to buy the Norwegian airline.

“This is not an agreement we have to complete. We have expressed an interest. If they do not want to be purchased by IAG, then it’s okay.

I’m not interested in doing anything hostile, it’s not my style,’’ said IAG director, Willie Walsh to Reuters on Friday.

The trading day for Norwegian airline ended with a decline of 7.43%.

At approximately closing time, a barrel of North Sea oil traded for around $79.3, which means a slight decline over the past 24 hours.

Outside Europe there was a more negative atmosphere during the day.

The DAX 30 index in Frankfurt went back 0.29%, FTSE 100 in London returned 0.27%, while CAC 40 in Paris had a negative 0.14% change in prices.

