Oil production on Goliat was almost halved last year

Failures, deficiencies, repairs and stop orders from the Petroleum Safety Authority of Norway resulted in oil production at the Goliat field being reduced by 44 percent less than planned.

“It has been a particularly tough year when we had to fix so many unforeseen incidents. We suffered a production loss last year as a result of a number of interruptions,” says CEO Phil Hemmens of Eni Norway to Dagens Næringsliv.

A four-month stagnation in oil production led to a loss of 5.9 billion kr in reduced revenues from “Goliat” in 2017 for the oil company, according to the newspaper’s calculations.

“We have been in rough waters, but have turned the ship and ready to go steadily forward,” says Hemmens.

These last two months the platform has been producing all day, every day.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today