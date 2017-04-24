One in five consider to quit the job to become an entrepreneur

One in five Norwegians says they are considering quitting work to create their own workplace, shows a new labour market analysis.

Of 33 countries in the recruitment company Randstad Workmonitor’s analysis, Norway comes in 20th place with 21 percent who say they could imagine starting for themselves, Dagens Næringsliv writes.

Managing Director Eivind Bøe in Randstad Norway calls it an interesting paradox.

– Seven out of ten Norwegians think the Norwegian authorities actively support entrepreneurship, and here we score above the global average.

Norway is therefore one of the countries with the best prerequisites for creating something new, but at the same time we are among the least willing to take the plunge.

It says probably a lot about Norwegians search for security, and about low unemployment and our good pay and social arrangements, he says to the newspaper. India tops the list with 56 percent who want entrepreneurial life.

Asking if workers want to start for themselves if they lose their jobs, 28 percent in Norway say yes.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today