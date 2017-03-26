One and a Half a billion towards new airport in Helgeland

Helgeland get a new airport in Mo i Rana after a consensus between the Government and supporting parties the Liberals and the Christian Democrats. The construction work is estimated at close to NOK 1.5 billion.

The news was presented at a press conference in Mo i Rana Friday morning, according to Helgelands Blad.

The airport is to be placed at Hauan. The money for the project will be part of the National Transport Plan (NTP) as of 2024, according to parliament member Kenneth Svendsen (Progressive Party, FRP).

– The Government and its partners assume that up to NOK 600 million in funds from the Rana municipality and the private sector can lead to a quick start up.

The municipality has decided to allocate NOK 300 million. Local and regional businesses have promised to participate in cost-sharing of the remainder.

Development contracts and public-private partnerships can also contribute to financing, if parliament approves it. We want to facilitate the start of construction in the first half of the NTP period, says Svendsen.

As a result Mo i Rana Airport Røssvoll will be closed down. The parties however agree that Mosjøen Airport Kjærstad will remain operational.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today