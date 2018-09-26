One in ten killings in Norway committed by asylum seekers

In the past five years there have been 148 killings in Norway.In 19 cases, the perpetrator was an asylum seeker show new numbers from Kripos special investigation unit.

The Kripos numbers show that perpetrators were foreign nationals in 45 of the 148 killings.

“And in 19 of the 45 cases, the perpetrators were asylum seekers” said police chief Vibeke Schei Syversen of Kripos to TV 2 news.

She stated that the victims were often other asylum seekers.

“In 15 of the 19 cases, both victim and perpetrator were asylum seekers” she said.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today