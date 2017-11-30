One in three kms is driven with an empty load

Norwegian lorries transported 116.6 million tonnes of goods domestically and abroad in the first half of 2017. About 30 per cent of the mileage in Norway was empty driving, i.e. driving with no load on the lorry.

Norwegian-registered lorries transported 114.1 million tonnes of freight in Norway; 6.0 per cent less than the same period in 2016. The transport performance was 8.9 billion tonne-kilometres, which is 3.2 per cent less than in the same period the year before.

Almost 30 per cent without a load

The total vehicle-kilometres driven in Norway was 0.9 billion, and 86.5 million kilometres abroad in the first half year. Almost 30 per cent of the mileage in Norway was empty driving, i.e. driving without a load. This is about the same percentage as in the first half of 2016. Since the composition of goods on foreign trips normally differs from that on domestic trips, the share driven without a load is markedly lower on foreign trips. In the first half of 2017, it was just over 20 per cent.

Mass transport over short distances

Mass transport amounted to 65.7 million tonnes of the freight transported in Norway, or 57.6 per cent of all lorry transport in the first half of 2017. Measured in tonne-kilometres, the proportion was 25.0 per cent, which indicates that mass transport is largely carried out locally over shorter distances. In terms of tonne-kilometres, the transport of general cargo and other processed goods is greatest, with a share of 29.9 per cent.

Less lorry transport in the 2nd quarter

The total transport performance of Norwegian lorries was 5.2 billion tonne kilometres for domestic and import operations in the 2nd quarter of 2017; 4.2 per cent less than in the same quarter in 2016. Transport volume decreased by 9.3 per cent in the same period. In national transport with Norwegian lorries, transport performance decreased by 3.9 per cent compared with the 2nd quarter of 2016. Transported tonnage carried also decreased by 9.2 per cent in the same period. This may be a result of Easter being in April this year and in March last year.

Source: SSB / Norway Today