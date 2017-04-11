Online betting big in Swedish candy kiosk

Maxgodis, the Swedish online store that sells free candy and snacks to sweet-toothed Norwegians, increase sales significantly.

In 2015 the turnover for the ‘web kiosk’ was SEK 1.6 million. Last year, turnover increased to SEK 11.2 million, while the target for 2017 is SEK 38 million, according to Nettavisen.

To get to more than twenty-fold increase in two years, the company must have more money to do marketing.

Director Morten Hansson in Net Trading Group, which is behind Maxgodis, is pleased to have picked up SEK 12.5 million from a private emission, although the target was 15.

– We got a little less than expected, but it’s enough. We have no plans for an additional emission, he said.

Because Maxgodis avoids Norwegian taxes on sugar and chocolate, the online store can sell sweets significantly cheaper than Norwegian retailers, even when there is talk of Norwegian goods produced by Orkla and Freia. And as long as you buy for less than NOK 350, there is no customs to pay.

The trans-boundary good store is unpopular with the trade union Virke, who believes that Minister of Health, Bent Høie (Conservatives), should intervene.

– It will contribute to significant sugar reduction if Høie removes the state sponsorship of imports of unhealthy products, says director Ingvild Størksen in Virke Dagligvare (Groceries).

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today