Online grocery giant (nettmat) to lay off 100 employees

The company Kolonial.no, which supplies and delivers groceries ordered online, will downsize by 100 of its 400 employees.

Kolonial manager Karl Alveng Munthe-Kaas believes that it is not a traditional downsizing as a result of poor business, according to Dagens Næringsliv.

“Although growth will be strong in the future, that will not effect our efficiency. This means that, unfortunately, we have to downsize,” he says.

The company currently has 400 employees.

According to Munthe-Kaas, the company has had a turnover of NOK 800 million this year. Income has doubled from last year’s turnover, which amounted to NOK 424 million. Nevertheless, Kolonial manager believes that the operation of the company can be streamlined.

“Unfortunately growth was not high enough, even though it is high, to defend the number of employees we have today,” he told E24.

