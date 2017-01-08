Opening Norway’s first airport pharmacy

Norway’s first airport pharmacy opens today in the arrival hall at Oslo Airport. This is one of many exciting shop openings in 2017.

“We are delighted that Apotek 1 are opening a new pharmacy in the arrival hall. This service has been in demand, and we are sure that both the passengers and our employees will appreciate it”, says Commercial Director at Oslo Airport, Torgeir Kjos Sørensen.

Focus on passenger needs

Apotek 1 are very happy to be given the opportunity to run a pharmacy at Norway’s main airport, and see it as one of their most exciting establishments they’ve ever made.

“Apotek 1 at Oslo Airport will have special focus on your needs when travelling, but you will also be able to buy all the regular pharmacy goods. In addition, we will be able to communicate in many different languages to ensure that all our customers get the service they require”, says Øyvind Winther, Managing Director of Apotek 1.

Opening hours and location

The pharmacy is located next to the main entrance in the arrival hall at Oslo Airport. You do not have to go through the security check to visit the pharmacy, which means that customers who live nearby can also use it.

“This pharmacy will be open 365 days a year, from 7 in the morning to 9 in the evening. It will therefore also function as a pharmacy with extended opening hours for people living in the area around Oslo Airport”, says Winther.

Goodie bags for the first 100 customers

In the start-up phase there will be good bargains on offer. Moreover, the first hundred customers who buy for more than NOK 400 will receive an exclusive goodie bag.

Source: Avinor / Norway Today