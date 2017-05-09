Rogaland rebounds as per usual

Renewed optimism among companies in Rogaland

A Report shows that there has been a seismic mood shift among companies in Rogaland. Companies in the oil industry are looking forward to the future.

600 companies in south-western Norway participated in a survey, which was made for Sparebank 1 SR-Bank. The findings in the survey were ‘sensational’, said chief economist, Kyrre M. Knudsen, of SR-Bank.

‘It shows a significant shift. We were very surprised. We had to keep our feet on the ground and double check,’ Knudsen told ‘Today’s Business’.

Rogaland is the county where business optimism is increasing at the highest rate. The most oil-dependent companies in the survey also demonstrate faith in increased sales, an improved order backlog, and growth in profitability next year, according to the survey made by TNS Gallup.

Knudsen believes this could indicate an increased rate of between 5,000 and 10,000 full-time employees in Rogaland over the next twelve months.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today