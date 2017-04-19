Oslo can have autonomous buses next year

The bus Company Ruter in Oslo wants to buy 10-50 self-running buses this year.

Before Ruter begins with autonomous buses driverless vehicles must be permitted. It has been announced that a bill will put forward in Parliament this spring.

– I think it is too optimistic for this to be up and running in 2017, but we will be ready for it in 2018, Director of Mobility Services in Ruter, Endre Angelvik, told Aftenposten.

Ruter can not say where the buses will be used first, but the busiest lines are excluded, as they rely on articulated buses.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today