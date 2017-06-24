Oslo central train station to reduce services over the summer

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 24. June 2017

On Saturday morning, the summer’s renewal and maintenance work will begin at Oslo’s central railway station (Jernbanetorget – Oslo S).

Rail passenger traffic this year, as last year, will have reduced capacity both in and out of the capital until the 7th of August, reports Teknisk Ukeblad newspaper.

The reason for the reduced capacity is a renewal project Bane Nor has been working on at Oslo S since 2009, which is now entering its final period.

‘Gradually, the main station has become stronger, and more flexible. The years’ long work has provided more tracks, and new track equpment that reduces errors’, said communications adviser, Britt-Johanne Wang, of Bane Nor.

She added that closures of Oslo S next year will be of a lesser extent.

The work will lead to Østfoldbanen being closed for six weeks this summer. In addition, local trains and short-distance, regional trains in large parts of Eastern Norway will be greatly reduced during the same period.

Among other things, this will lead to fewer departures going to Skøyen, Asker and Drammen. There will also be fewer departures to Eidsvoll, Kongsvinger and Dal.

‘This project implements maintenance and renewal work which was lagging behind in the inner Oslo area,’ said Wang.

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

