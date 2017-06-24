Oslo central train station to reduce services over the summer

On Saturday morning, the summer’s renewal and maintenance work will begin at Oslo’s central railway station (Jernbanetorget – Oslo S).

Rail passenger traffic this year, as last year, will have reduced capacity both in and out of the capital until the 7th of August, reports Teknisk Ukeblad newspaper.

–

The reason for the reduced capacity is a renewal project Bane Nor has been working on at Oslo S since 2009, which is now entering its final period.

–

‘Gradually, the main station has become stronger, and more flexible. The years’ long work has provided more tracks, and new track equpment that reduces errors’, said communications adviser, Britt-Johanne Wang, of Bane Nor.

–

She added that closures of Oslo S next year will be of a lesser extent.

The work will lead to Østfoldbanen being closed for six weeks this summer. In addition, local trains and short-distance, regional trains in large parts of Eastern Norway will be greatly reduced during the same period.

–

Among other things, this will lead to fewer departures going to Skøyen, Asker and Drammen. There will also be fewer departures to Eidsvoll, Kongsvinger and Dal.

–

‘This project implements maintenance and renewal work which was lagging behind in the inner Oslo area,’ said Wang.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today