Oslo – The cheapest hotel capital in Scandinavia

According to the HRG Hotel Survey 2017, business hotel prices in Oslo are lower than in both Stockholm and Copenhagen. The report compares price levels for hotels in 55 major cities worldwide.

In Oslo the price actually decreased 3% from 2015 to 2016, from about 1778 NOK to 1722 NOK on average for a business overnight. But the survey ranks prices in British Pounds, and its relative weakness in 2016 means that the report shows an increase in Oslo from about 144 GBP in 2015 to 151 GBP in 2016.

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today