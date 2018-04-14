Oslo gets 70 new electric buses

The public transport company, Ruter, has ordered 70 new electric buses. The buses will be phased into operation from next spring.

Oslo received its six first electric buses in November last year. Now it is clear that there will be 70 new electric buses on the roads in Oslo from spring 2019.

‘’Electric buses are a real boon for the city.

When we get our 70 new electric buses, it will contribute to cleaner air, less noise and,not least, an even more comfortable journey,”said Lan Marie Berg, City Councillor for Environment and Transport in Oslo Municipality, in a press release.

According to the public transport company, Ruter,the electric buses will be run on lines 20, 21, 28, 31,34, 37 and 54.

Ruter CEO, Bernt Reitan Jenssen, said that the new buses are a step towards a ‘free-flow’ public transport.

“This is the result of a political commitment to environmental measures and a common desire to put in place future-oriented and emission-free public transport as quickly as possible. Getting more electric buses in operation will give us all valuable learning, and we need this when we are going to implement bus contracts that are 100% emission free,” said the company director.

