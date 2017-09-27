Oslo Municipality to introduce a new diesel fee

Oslo municipality must introduce a pollution tax on light diesel cars if it is going to be possible to improve air in the capital by 2020.

According to NRK news, this was shown in a recent investigation by Oslo Municipality and Statens vegvesen (the Norwegian Public Roads Administration). Currently, such a charging in this zone is planned for heavy vehicles only.

‘To get the lowest possible pollution values, you have to do something with the heavy and light vehicles,’ said senior engineer,Susanne Lützenkirchen in the City Environment Office, who led the work.

Communications Manager, Inger Elisabeth Sagedal of NAF, the politicians are required to agree before introducing more restrictive measures aimed at private carriers.

‘Let’s look at the effect of the measures already adopted before finding new strategies,’ she said.

City Council Secretary for Environment and Transport, Daniel Rees of the Green Party (MDG) said exactly when a low-emission zone for light cars will be introduced, and they must return to facilitating this.

A low-emission zone will come in addition to the price increases in the toll system. A weekend, rush hour, and a special diesel tax will be introduced. Additionally, in 2019 there will be more than fifty new toll stations.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today