Oslo: Veireno boss reported to police for employment violations

The Labour Inspectorate have reported Veireno boss Jonny Enger for violation of the Working Environment Act.

The reason for the investigation is supervision done in December and January, which showed that employees have worked up to 88 hours a week, reported NRK news.

‘Even if a company has gone bankrupt, there is someone who is responsible. Therefore, we have now gone to the police with a report about the head of Veireno’, said the supervising manager of the Labour Inspection in Oslo and Akershus,Vigdis Tingelstad.

Enger said he has been informed that he is being prosecuted and that he awaits the outcome. He would not comment further on the case.

There were major problems with garbage pickup in Oslo when Veireno took over responsibility last October. The municipality received over 30,000 complaints from city residents, and many places experienced garbage piling up.

In February, it became known that waste disposal company, Veireno, had broken the Working Environment Act of 2000 many times because the staff were working long hours and not getting enough rest.

Veireno owner, Jonny Enger, struck the company bankrupt on the 22nd of February this year. Oslo municipality had then adjourned the contract.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today