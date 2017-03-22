Oslo is the world’s eleventh most expensive city

Singapore is the world’s most expensive city to live in, with Hong Kong and Zurich as runners up. Oslo is in eleventh place, according to The Economist.

The British Journal Tuesday presented its annual ranking of the world’s most expensive cities.

For the fourth consecutive year thrones Singapore at the top of the list. Then follows Hong Kong in second place, Zurich in third, with Tokyo, Osaka and Seoul respectively fourth, fifth and sixth.

Geneva and Paris share seventh place while New York and Copenhagen are in a tie for ninth place.

Oslo follows in eleventh place, up two places from last year. The Norwegian capital ties with Los Angeles.

Of the other Nordic capitals Reykjavik and Helsinki share 16th place while Stockholm is way down at 44.

The annual report ranks 133 cities worldwide based on the price of 160 different goods and services.

The cities at the bottom of the list, which therefore has the lowest cost of living, is Karachi (130), Bangalore (131), Lagos (132) and Almaty (133).

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today