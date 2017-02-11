Østfoldbanen is closed to train traffic until Sunday morning

All train traffic between Oslo and Rygge was stopped on Thursday night, until Sunday morning, in connection with the construction of the Follo Line.

From 02.00 last night, Saturday the 11th of February, until Sunday at approximately 13.00, Østfoldbanen between Oslo and Rygge is closed to train traffic for 36 hours.

Also, between Skøyen and Drammen, trains will be stopped for ten hours early on Sunday, print Bane NOR on their websites. According to NSB, this means that lines L2, L21, L22 and R20 will be closed during the period, and alternative transportation has been set up.

On Østfoldbanen, work related to the construction of the Follo line to Oslo S, which extends from the railway area just north of Bispegata bridge to Loenga is responsible for the line closures.

NSB also warned that it may become noisy in certain areas, especially at Ski station, where blasting is to be performed.

The Follobane Project is the largest transport project in Norway so far, and is set to be completed in 2021. Among other things, the country’s longest rail tunnel is being built. It will be 20 km (12.4 miles) long, and there will be new double track between Oslo and Ski.

