PM – Outlook is brightest in the north

Outlook is brightest in the north – according to the Prime Minister

Optimism is on its way back into the Norwegian economy, and the outlook is brightest in the north, says Prime Minister Erna Solberg (Conservatives). Alas, job growth is mostly in the public sector.

Recovery in the Norwegian economy

– There is a recovery in the Norwegian economy, and it is extremely positive in Northern Norway. Unemployment falls and the growth is better there than in the rest of the country, the Prime Minister tells NTB.

She launched a four-day tour of the country on Thursday and says the prospects are bright in Oil & Gas, fisheries and aquaculture. In addition one should never forget tourism or even traditional industries.

Better and better in the north, decline in private sector

Solberg shows that the annual growth rate in the North Norwegian economy was almost 1 percentage point higher than in the rest of the country in the period from 2008 and 2013. After that the difference has grown even more, she states.

The Labour party (Ap) is referring to recent figures in the national status reports and conclude that employment in the private sector has seen a decline in the first three months of the year.

– The figures confirm something we have seen over time. There are few more private jobs created, says Labour’s Financial Spokesperson, Marianne Marthinsen.

