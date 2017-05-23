Panel of experts to look into the future of working life

What kind of competencies will Norwegian working life require in the future? What kind of education should we focus on? The government has asked a selection of experts to find answers.

Professor Steinar Holden will lead the ‘Competence Needs Committee’.

‘We know that Norwegian working life will change in the future, and that robots will take on more tasks, but we know too little about what kind of competence we will need.

We need to find out more about this. It is important both for the individual, and for society as a whole, to choose the correct education and occupation,’ said Torbjørn Røe Isaksen, the Minister for Knowledge, Høyre.

The committee will contribute to further research, and to utilizing existing research and analysis in the area in a more constructive way.

The work of the committee will, among other things, be an important part of the decision-making process for Norwegian education, and how much capacity there will be for different educational paths.

The committee members, who will submit an annual report, include researchers, representatives of State authorities, and the main workplace organizations.

The first report is scheduled for the 1st of February next year.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today