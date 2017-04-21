Paper news is still losing ground

Newspapers are in free fall while television viewing remains stable. The Internet, with its online newspapers, and social media, are still the most popular media.

In 1997, 84% of the population read one or more paper newspaper each day.

By 2016, the percentage had dropped to 39%, down from 42% in 2015, show figures in the Norwegian Media Barometer from Statistics Norway. It’s only a matter of time before the first paper newspaper disappears.

The reading of online newspapers rose by 5% last year, from 51% in 2015 to 56% in 2016.

The increase in the number of those who read newspapers online suggests that the total share of the population who read newspapers, including both paper newspapers and online newspapers, is fairly stable, from 72% in 2015, to 73% last year.

Many experts believe that it is only a matter of time before TV viewing on regular linear TV disappears, but the figures from the Norwegian Media Barometer indicate that there is nothing currently waiting just around the corner.

While the total proportion of television viewing was 67% last year, the same as in the previous year, only 12% indicated that they watch television via streaming it online.

Last year, we saw average of 112 minutes TV viewing per day, a small increase from 2015, when we spent 107 minutes in front of the goggle box.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today