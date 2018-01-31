Parliament stops government’s plan for more Sunday trade

The Government’s plan for expanded Sunday trading has been stopped by a majority of parliament, including the Arbeiderpartiet (Ap-Labour Party), the Senterpartiet (SP-Centre Party), the Kristelig Folkeparti (KrF), and the Sosialistisk Venstreparti (SV).

Four days after the Minister of Culture, Trine Skei Grande of Venstre (V), sent out proposals for extended Sunday openings, the opposition in parliament confirmed that they wish to continue with trading laws as they are today.

‘The government doesn’t have to waste time working on proposals that allow for more Sunday trade. That’s fine’, said the SP leader, Trygve Slagsvold-Vedum to NRK news.

Also on the government platform, were Høyre (H), the Fremskrittsparti (Frp) and Venstre (V), who were agreed on Jeløya, where it is said that the government wishes to liberalise trade rules on Sundays.

The inquiry that Grande has sent for consultation, among other things, intended to extend the current area limitation of 100 square meters up to 150 square meters for stores open on Sundays. Sunday trading in more trade sectors than kiosks and grocery stores was also one of the proposals.

Vedum said that Sunday is still going to be a different day, where people can go to football matches, be with the family, go for a walk, be at church, or simply relax and do nothing.

The chairman of the Parliamentary and Culture Committee at Parliament, Tone Trøen (H), said that the proposal promoted by the four parties at the start of the parliamentary session on Wednesday was ‘somewhat useless’.

‘’Now the majority say that they will neither listen to the hearings, nor evaluate the proposals on Sunday trade. It’s too bad’, she said to NRK news.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today