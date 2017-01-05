Passenger record for Norwegian Airline in 2016

A large increase in long-haul traffic contributed to Norwegian’s passenger growth of 14% last year. Nearly 30 million passengers chose to travel with the airline.

The airline launched 34 new routes during the year, and took delivery of 21 factory-new aircraft. Norwegian also boasts a load factor of 88%, up two percentage points from 2015.

Overall, the company had 29.3 million travelers throughout the year. 2.15 million of these traveled in December, 20% more than in the corresponding month the previous year.

‘The figures show that our global strategy is about to kick in, and that our competitiveness has been strengthened.

It is gratifying that more and more people choose to fly with us. For example, aircraft between Paris and several cities in the United States have largely been completely full’, said CEO, Bjorn Kjos.

Norwegian reported that it completed 99.2% of its scheduled flights in December. Of these, 69% were on time according to schedule.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today