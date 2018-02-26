Most people received a higher salary last year

According to recent figures from the Technical Calculating Committee (TBU), wage growth was approximately 2.5% last year.

The key figures that form the basis for this year’s salary settlements were presented on Monday.

Together with figures for inflation, the wage growth figures are the most important parameters for wage negotiations.

According to TBU, wage growth in the largest negotiating areas from 2016 to 2017 was at 2.5% on average. State employees received wage growth of 2.3%, while growth was 2.5 per cent in the municipalities.

Growth was as expected, said Nina Melsom, the NHO Director.

“When we hit target so well, the other major negotiating areas follow up, and it shows that the front-line model is working properly,” she said in a press release.

There is also little spread in wage growth in the NHO area.

For the industrial, construction, transport, hotel and restaurant groups, wage growth was calculated at 2.5%.

TBU estimated that consumer prices will grow by approximately 2% from 2017 to 2018.

Last year, the price increase was 1.8%.

This means that real wages, after tax, are projected to increase by between 1 and 2.2% for wage recipients with average wages in these areas. Before taxes, real wage growth is estimated at between 0.5 and 2%.

The wage overhang to 2018 is currently calculated at 1.1% in industries gathered in the NHO area. For the largest negotiating areas, estimates vary from 0.6 to 1.4%.

