Poles won wage war in Bergen

Six Polish workers in Bergen won on all points after suing their employer for lack of salary payments.

The six are employed by the staffing agency Clockwork Staffing and sued the employer because they have did not receive salaries between missions for the company.

The workers prevailed on all accounts, according to Fri fagbevegelse (free unions).

The Bergen District Court assessment of working conditions indicate that even though the Poles can not be regarded as permanent employees, the employer has circumvented the regulations for temporary employment, the news portal writes.

– This is an important breakthrough. We have for a long time believed that this form of employment is illegal, says union secretary of Fellesforbundet (combined union) Knut Øygard.

The Newly appointed President of LO, Hans Christian Gabrielsen, is also satisfied.

– This is an important verdict that will have great significance for all Agencies in Norway. In our view, the verdict is as expected, but it is extra gratifying that it is without dissent. The court had no doubts about the outcome, says Gabrielsen to the newspapers news agency (ANB).

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today