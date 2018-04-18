Police warn against BMW targeted thefts in the Oslo area

Thieves broke into a BMW X5 in Asker night to Tuesday and stole its GPS equipment, airbag and steering wheel. A total of seven BMW vehicles have experienced theft in the Oslo area.

The police sees that there is a connection to the thefts, writes TV 2.

“We do not think it’s the same people behind all the thefts, but because there are so many similarities, we think they belong to the same group environment,” says the police commissioner for special efforts in unit Vest of the Oslo police district, Tonje Reiten.

According to the police, they are now looking towards a Lithuanian group. The last time the BMW was a theft target in Norway, occurred at the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017, 13 people from Lithuania were detained and convicted of similar thefts.

“We see no reason to look at other groups than those that have been taken before,” Reiten said.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today