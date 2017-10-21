Positive signs from Norwegian industry

Norwegian industry leaders report a slight increase in production in the 3rd quarter, and expectations for the next months are positive, according to Statistics Norway’s cyclical survey.

The third quarter 2017 economic indicators show a moderate increase in overall industrial output compared to the second quarter of this year.

From a significant fall in production, manufacturers of investment goods show signs of flattening in the production level, Statistics Norway (SSB) writes in its review of the figures.

The barometer measures the situation and expectations of business leaders in Norwegian industry and mining.

“The overall assessment for 4th quarter 2017 is also positive among the majority of industry leaders”, according to Statistics Norway.

