Price of housing rose in Oslo and Bærum in excess of 20% last year

Prices for homes rose in all regions at the start of 2017. During the past year, the largest price increases were in Oslo and Bærum, at 21%.

Statistics Norway reported that, on average throughout the country, prices rose by 1.9% in the first quarter of this year. Seasonally adjusted figures showed that growth is still the strongest in the metropolitan areas.

While the price of apartments increased by 2.5% in the first quarter of the year, detached houses and cottages were 1.8% more expensive.

Housing prices shot up in Akershus and Oslo mostly, at 3.8%, and 3.0%, respectively. Of the major cities, Bergen showed the weakest price growth in the first quarter, at 0.2%. In the country’s northernmost counties, prices remained virtually unchanged during the same period.

After Oslo and Bærum’s 21%, the rest of Akershus followed at 16%, and then Hedmark and Oppland, at 10.3%. The weakest price growth was found in Western Norway, excluding Bergen, at 1.8%.



