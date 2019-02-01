Price war on petrol. Below NOK 13/l in Oslo

Price war on petrol as it hits under NOK 13 per litre in Oslo

The petrol price in several parts of the country is at its lowest since the end of April last year. The big chains put the price down in a quiet period worldwide.





It is the battle for customers and a quiet period of falling purchasing prices that is contributing wrote E24 news.

In some places, the price has dropped to below NOK 13 per litre. Both at Circle K and YX you can buy petrol for the guiding price of 15.96 per litre on Wednesday, but later, YX advertised with a price of NOK 12.86 on Oslo’s western edge.

‘’Right now we are in a period where less fuel is being used worldwide than usual, and this helps keep petrol prices lower.

But in the beginning of February, the Chinese travel on holiday.

Then global demand tends to increase somewhat,’’ explained Thina Saltvedt in Nordea Markets to E24 news.

She thinks the prices could rebound when the Chinese New Year is celebrated in early February, when the Chinese go on holiday and petrol prices go up globally, which also affects Norway.





