Prices on the resale of OBOS housing is increasing

“The prices on resale of OBOS housing in the Oslo area jumped 3.3 per cent from December to January. The year opens surprisingly strong,” according to the CEO of OBOS.





The price increase means that the square metre price for resale of anOBOS property in the Oslo area is now 61,615 NOK on average. The price is 8 per cent higher than in January 2018.

Across Norway

For the country seen as a whole, the square meter price for resale of a OBOS-associated property was on average 53,994 NOK in January. This is 2.2 percent higher than in December and 7.9 percent higher than in January 2018.

“The rise in prices for the resale of homes is surprisingly strong. This is an expression of high activity and stable demand, but can also be a correction after a slightly weaker development in December,” CEO of OBOS, Daniel Kjørberg Siraj comments.

In January, 668 changes of ownership were made in OBOS associated properties, compared to 373 in December of last year.





