Progress in free trade talks with China

The tenth round of negotiations between Norway and China on a free trade agreement was concluded before Christmas. The Norwegian authorities say there was a good progress in the talks.

The negotiations took place in Beijing between 18 and 20 December, and the topics for discussion were trade in goods, investments and trade in services, veterinary requirements, technical barriers to trade, competition and customs issues.

Negotiations and market access issues were also discussed.

“China is Norway’s most important trading partner in Asia. A free trade agreement with China will be very important for Norwegian business and facilitating increased exports of goods and services to China. The success of the negotiations is good news for further process,” says Monica Mæland, Minister for Industry (H).

She was in China in April this year in connection with Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s official visit. At that time, a record-wide delegation from Norwegian business with 240 representatives from 120 Norwegian companies participated.

During the spring of next year, the 11th round of negotiations will take place in Norway.

