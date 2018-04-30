Progress Sour on Sugar-Tax

Since beginning of 2018, Norway’s soda sales have fallen 12 million liters; a decline of almost 11% compared against 2017’s totals.

January 1st, the Norwegian government increased taxes upon sugary foods by as much as 83%. Since then, ‘sugar-sales’ have fallen dramatically, with The Brewery & Beverage Association recording double-digit sale declines.

With an eye upon removing the sugar-tax and thus increasing business trade, the Progress Party’s (FrP) annual assembly has approved advancing the motion resolving to remove Norway’s self-imposed sugar-tax.

Party budget analysis from last autumn’s settlements (as provided by the four political parties) confirms that border-trade is suffering a heavy decline due, in no small measure, to Norway’s steep sugar-tax.

Beverage industry employees & union representatives from Freia, Nidar, Ringes and Coca-Cola have been active in promoting the end of Norway’s sugar-tax; distributing leaflets preceding April 27th’s National Assembly with the message: ‘It’s not a shame to reverse (the sugar-tax).’

Yesterday, April 29th, the FrP resolved favorably to end the sugar-tax. The motion will now travel to the Storting for final vote.

Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise Food & Beverage Director Petter Brubakk gave comment upon Frp’s move to abolish the sugar-tax, saying; “It’s very positive that the FrP is calling upon the party’s parliamentary group to reverse the increases in taxes on non-alcoholic beverages, chocolate & sugar confectionery.’ –

“The negative consequences of the increase in taxes are significant and increasing. These negatives worsen the willingness of business to bet upon Norway’s future, and (thus) they weaken Norway’s job market.”

CEO Brubakk emphasized that the NHO expects government to proactively take the preliminary steps required to move forward in seeking reversal of the sugar-tax when the revised national budget is presented within the Storting just a fortnight from now.

The Norwegian ‘sugar-tax’ applies to both sugar & non-sugar beverages and has seemingly forced sugar-free soft drink sales down 8.52%, with sugar-based drink

sales down 11% from 2017’s tally.

Norway has willingly taxed sugar consumption since 1922.

