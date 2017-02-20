Property tax increases in Oslo

Oslo City Council will bring in three times as much in property taxes when property tax is increased from 2 to 3 ‘promille’ . From this year also commercial properties will be taxed.

This is shown in an overview that the council presented on Monday.

For homes and holiday homes, the increases will be at the rate of 2 to 3 per thousand, while commercial properties are taxed at 2 per thousand this year and 3 ‘promille’ from next year.

The personal allowance of 4 million is maintained, with the exception of commercial buildings.

The tax on commercial properties means that Oslo would bring in three times as much property tax this year, estimated at 1.3 billion Nok, something which the city council had not budgeted for , states NRK.

This year, 250,000 property tax bills for about 185,000 properties will be sent out. According to the Tax Directorate , the value of homes in Oslo has increased by 10 percent on average over the past year.

The districts of Ullern and Aker top the list of the number of homes that will qualify for property tax. Statistics show that 76.5 per cent of dwellings in Vestre Aker will pay property tax, whilst this applies to roughly only 9 percent of the properties in the city centre and almost 12 percent in Gamle Oslo.

All in all, around four out of ten of Oslo’s 180,000 households will pay property tax.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

